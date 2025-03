At least two people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence.

In Sinjar, security personnel searching for a kidnapping victim got into an altercation with a group belonging to the Sinjar Protection Units, which is affilatied with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Four security personnel were wounded. At least one militant was critically wounded.

Two militants were killed, and two more were wounded in an incident near Suleiman Beg.