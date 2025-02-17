Iraq Weekly Roundup: 40 Killed

At least 40 people were killed and five others were wounded in recent violence. A mass grave revealed 17 bodies:

Turkish operations against Kurdisan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Metina and the Qandil Mountains left seven P.K.K. guerrillas dead.

Five P.K.K. were killed in an earlier strike.

Strikes in Asos killed nine more P.K.K. guerrillas.

Eight more P.K.K. were killed in various other northern Iraq locations.

Three children were killed when an old landmine exploded in Abu Al-Khaseeb.

In Alam, old war remnants killed a woman and wounded three others.

A roadside bomb between Kifri and Tuz wounded a man.

A sticky bomb wounded a man in Qaim.

Five ISIS militants were killed in a US-backed operation near Rawah.

Two ISIS were killed in an airstrike in Wadi Zhigitoun.

The bodies of 17 Peshmerga servicemembers were found in a mass grave in Hawija. The grave dates to the ISIS invasion period.