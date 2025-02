At least 29 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Wadi al-Shay injured a security officer during an operation.

As many as eight guerrillas were killed in Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Twelve more P.K.K. guerillas were killed in earlier Turkish strikes.

A few days ago, nine P.K.K. were killed.