Iraq Monthly Roundup: 86 Killed in December

Across Iraq, at least 86 people were killed and another three were wounded in the last month. Also, one U.S. servicemember died in a non-combat incident. Iraq appears to be enjoying a second month of relative peace. During November, 70 people were killed, and five more were wounded across Iraq.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), 61 guerrillas were reported killed. One civilian was also reported killed in attacks by Turkey.

Militant activity remained low. Only 16 militants were reported killed this month. Three security personnel were killed. Also, five civilians were killed and another three were wounded. The civilians were killed or injured by old explosive materials.

At least 37 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence. This was perhaps the heaviest week of fighting for December:

A U.S. National Guardsman died from noncombat injuries. Capt. Eric Richard Hart of Indianapolis died on Saturday. No details on the cause of death were released.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets left six guerrillas dead in Gara and Hakurk.

Last week, 14 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes against positions in Gara, Hakurk, and Metina.

A P.K.K. leader was killed in a Turkish operation in Gara.

In the Hamrin Mountains, seven ISIS militants were killed during security operations; one servicemember was also killed.

An airstrike killed five militants in Kirkuk.

On the outskirts of Haditha, a woman was killed and three family members were wounded, when they came across an old ISIS landmine. The injured were two children and her husband.

Two children were killed by an old cluster bomb inTikrit.