Iraq Monthly Roundup: 70 Killed in November

During November, at least 70 people were killed and another five were wounded. Last month, 192 people were killed, and 50 more were wounded across Iraq.

This precipitous drop in casualties came during a period that included a brief time when authorities prevented intercity travel and implemented a curfew in order to conduct the first census since 1987. The census may have contributed a little bit to the drop in casualties; however, not all warring parties were greatly affected by census restrictions. Census takers counted 45.4 million Iraqis during the effort.

Although Turkish forces were not affected by the census, the number of casualties during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) dropped the most this month. Only 49 guerrillas were reported killed. None were reported wounded. Nor, were there any Turkish casualties.

Militant activity was likely curbed by the travel restrictions. Only 18 militants were reported killed this month. Three security personnel were killed, and five more were wounded.

At least 19 people were killed in the final days of November:

Turkish forces targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed 13 guerrillas in Gara and Hakurk. Eight more were killed in earlier strikes in Gara and Metina.

Turkish authorities reported the death of a P.K.K. leader during an Turkish intelligence operation in Sinjar.