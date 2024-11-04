Iraq Weekly Roundup: 192 Killed in October

At least 192 people were killed, and 50 more were wounded across Iraq during October. In September, 125 people were killed and 40 were wounded. The higher figures are the result of an increase in Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and, more significantly, because of ongoing U.S. operations against ISIS guerrillas.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left at least 131 P.K.K. guerrillas dead. Five civilians were also killed during Turkish operations.

Attacks involving militants left six servicemembers and 50 militants dead. Ten civilians and eight servicemembers were wounded. Also wounded were two U.S. servicemembers in ongoing U.S.-led operations against ISIS.

Thirty protesters were wounded by security forces.

Also, seven bodies were recovered from an old mass grave.

At least 31 people were killed, and one person was wounded in the final days of October:

In Najaf gunmen attacked the home of prominent cleric Sheikh Sadr al-Din al-Qapanchi, wounding one bodyguard. Rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire from AK-47 rifles were reportedly used in the attack. Al-Qapanchi is a leading cleric at Najaf’s main mosque and a member of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq.

The bodies of eight militants were discovered in the Hamrin Mountains, following an operation.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq left 23 guerrillas dead.