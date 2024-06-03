Iraq Monthly Roundup: 132 Killed in May

At least 132 people were killed and another 46 were wounded across Iraq during May. This represents an uptick over last month, when 104 people were killed, and another 12 were wounded.

Once again, the largest number of fatalities occurred in northern Iraq, in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Two Turkish soldiers and 96 P.K.K. members were reported killed.

Attacks involving militants left three civilians, 18 servicemembers, and two militants dead. Fifteen civilians and 28 servicemembers were wounded.

In other violence, 11 people were executed following convictions on terrorism charges. Also, three people were wounded in riots against American businesses.

At least 14 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish forces killed 14 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party during operations in Hakurk and Metina.

In Baghdad, three people were wounded during a riot at a KFC restaurant on Palestine Street. This is the third such attack in the last week. The demonstrators want to shut down American restaurants in response to U.S. support of the war on Gaza. Twelve otheres were arrested.

An old bomb in Zammar wounded one person.