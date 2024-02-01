Iraq Monthly Roundup: 106 Killed in January

During January, at least 106 people were killed and 50 more were wounded across Iraq. These figures are similar to December 2023’s casualty numbers. Last month, 123 people were killed, and 41 more were wounded. Analysis follows:

Once again, the heaviest casualties occurred in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas. At least nine Turkish soldiers and 56 guerrillas were killed. Eight Turkish soldiers were wounded as well.

An Iranian missile strike on Erbil left four dead and 17 wounded. The strike, ostensibly, was against Kurdish revolutionaries living in Iraq. However, the casualties appear to have all been civilians. Among them was one Filipina and a toddler.

Attacks between U.S. forces and Shi’ite militiamen left at least four U.S. soldiers injured during an attack on their base. U.S. strikes killed at least five militiamen and wounded eight more. These militiamen are considered allied with the Iraqi governmen and not anti-government militants.

In other violence, at least three civilians, three security members and 26 militants were killed. Five civilians and eight security members were wounded.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) targets left four guerrillas dead.