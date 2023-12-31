Iraq Monthly Roundup: 123 Killed in December

The month of December saw increased activity in northern Iraq. At least 123 people were killed, and 41 more were wounded. The number of fatalities was higher than November’s tally of 65 people dead; another 47 more were wounded last month. The December casualties include three Americans, who were wounded.

The heaviest casualties occurred in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas, which bleeds across the border into northern Iraq. At least 12 Turkish soldiers and 94 guerrillas were killed. Also killed were one Peshmerga member and a civilian accused of being a spy. A shepherd was wounded in crossfire.

In other violence, two civilians, three servicemembers, and ten militants were killed. Another 33 servicemembers and four militants were wounded. Three U.S. servicemembers were wounded in a rocket attack.

In recent violence: P.K.K. guerrillas shot dead a man, whom they accused of spying for Turkey.