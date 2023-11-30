Iraq Monthly Roundup: 65 Killed in November

During November, at least 65 people were killed, and 47 more were wounded. Americans were among the casualties. Last month, 41 people were killed and 28 were wounded.

Fighting between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K. or Y.B.S.) guerrillas across northern Iraq left 35 dead and six wounded. Among the dead were 31 Kurdish guerrillas and four Turkish soldiers. The wounded included two civilians and four Kurdish guerrillas.

In Gaza-relateed tensions between U.S. forces and Shi’ite militias, at least eight Americans were wounded this month. Thirteen militiamen were killed in likely retaliatory strikes, and three more were wounded.

Militant-related violence left 17 dead and 30 wounded. Most of these casualties occurred during one attack in Diyala province that took place this week. It is listed below. Two servicemembers and one militant were killed. Two servicemembers and two militants were wounded.

At least 10 people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in recent violence:

A double bombing and small arms attack in Amraniyah left 10 dead and 15 wounded. The attack seemed to target the relatives of a local member of Iraq’s parliament, Salah Zeini. It is unclear if this may have been a personal matter. Gunmen shot at first responders after two bombs stopped a vehicle.

One P.K.K. leader was killed during Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk

A drone of unknown origin killed three militiamen at the Iraq-Syria border.

An attack in Hawi al-Adhaim left one officer dead and one soldier wounded.