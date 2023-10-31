Iraq Monthly Roundup: 41 Killed in October

During October at least 41 people were killed, and 28 more were wounded. Americans were among the casualties. Last month, 45 people were killed and 12 were wounded.

The main fighting this month occurred between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas across northern Iraq. At least 23 guerrillas wered killed and four were wounded. One Turkish soldier was also killed. Also, one civilian was killed and three were wounded in a Turkish strike.

Fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Kurdish Peshmerga servicemembers over who had authority over an abandoned guerrilla base left five people dead and 17 wounded.

The war in Gaza has had repercussions in Iraq. Several drone attacks were reported on U.S. forces. Four U.S. servicemembers were wounded. One American contractor died of a heart attack during one of the attacks.

Interactions between militants and Iraqi civilians were light. Five civilians and five militants were killed.

At least 25 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

Four American servicemembers suffered brain injuries during strikes on their base at al-Asad. Also, a previously reported death was revealed to be that of an American contractor. The attacks began here and on other U.S. assets in the Middle East after the U.S. publicly gave Israel its full support following the Hamas attack on October 7.

Turkish strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq left 10 guerrillas dead and three wounded.

Six P.K.K. members were killed in Turkish strikes in Qalf al-Makhlab.

Turkish operations left a female P.K.K. leader dead.

Turkey reported the death of a P.K.K. logistics operator during a pinpoint operatiom.

Near Baquba, a hand grenade explosion killed two young men.

Old explosives killed a child in Badush

Three militants were killed in a clash in Kirkuk.

A Peshmerga commander died of injuries sustained during a clash with Iraqi soldiers in Makhmour a week earlier.