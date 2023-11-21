Iraq Weekly Roundup: 30 Killed

At least 30 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded , including Americans, in recent violence:

A missile attack on the on the Ain al-Asad base, housing U.S. Forces, wounded eight people. It is unclear in what capacity the injured served the base or how many were actually American soldiers. Immediately following the attack, a U.S. military plane launched an airstrike against those involved. At least one militiaman was killed in the airstrike that targeted a militia convoy near Abu Ghraib.

One Turkish soldier was killed during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Thirteen P.K.K. were killed in Turkish strikes.

Another ten P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in separate strikes.

Turkish forces killed a P.K.K. leader.

A Turkish operation left another P.K.K. leader dead.

Gunmen killed a lawyer in Hilla.

In Muqdadiya, a civilian was gunned down.

In Kirkuk, an old bomb killed a man.

A soldier was wounded during an attack on his checkpoint in Khan Bani Saad.

One militant was killed, and two were wounded during operations in Tarmiyah.