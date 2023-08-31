Iraq Monthly Roundup: 56 Killed in August

Violence was light during August, with the worst of it taking place in northern Iraq, between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas. Remarkably, French trooops were also among the casualties this month. Overall, 56 people were killed and 32 more were wounded across the country. These figures are higher than July’s figures, which were 39 killed and seven wounded. A mass grave containing 11 bodies was also discovered.

In the conflict between the Iraqi government and militants, at least five civilians were killed, and eight more were wounded. Another four security personnel were killed, and 16 were wounded. At least eight militants were killed as well.

The heaviest fighting took place in northern Iraq where Turkish troops and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) are both illegally stationed. There, eight Turkish soldiers and 27 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed; one P.K.K. member was wounded. Unfortunately, one civilian was killed, and five more were wounded accidentally, in the fighting.

Three French soldiers died in Iraq this month. One was killed during anti-terrorist opeartions. One died during a training exercise. The third lost his life in a traffic accident. Two were wounded during an operation.

A mass grave containing 11 bodies was discovered. The grave likely dates to when Islamic State militants were in control of northern Iraq.

At least six people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

A French soldier was killed and others were wounded during anti-terrorism operations in Salah ad Din province. Three Iraqi soldiers were injured during the clash which lasted several hours. Two more soldiers were reported wounded; they may have been French.

In Aith, Iraqi strikes killed three militants.

Two P.K.K. members were killed in Turkish strikes the against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Gunmen in Mosul wounded a civilian.