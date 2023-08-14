Iraq Weekly Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence. Almost all the casualties were involved in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Six Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) near Zap. Four guerrillas were also killed.

Three more guerrillas were killed in clashes.

Fresh Turkish strikes against P.K.K. targets left two guerrillas dead.

Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded when an I.E.D. exploded near Baquba.