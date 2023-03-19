Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

Near Chemanke two more bodies were found after a fatal helicopter crash, bringing the number of dead up to nine. Last week, when only seven bodies had been found, it was not known to which organization the helicopter belonged. It was thought that maybe the victims of the crash were Turkish. Since then, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that two of their helicopters crashed on their way to Sulaymaniyah for training purposes.

Gunmen killed a poultry farmer in Sinjar.

A roadside bomb in Kirkuk province wounded three security members.

Two security members were wounded in a roadside blast in Wadi al-Shay.

Tribal forces killed four militants in a desert area of Anbar province.