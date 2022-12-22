Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Dead, Including U.S. Marine

At least six people were killed and four were wounded :

One U.S. Marine died of a non-combat-related cause in Iraq. The incident is under investigation.

An attack at the Kobani checkpoint in Kirkuk province left three policemen dead and at least another wounded.

In Mosul, somebody dumped the body of a gunshot victim at a teaching hospital.

A person was shot dead in Amara.

Old explosives severely wounded a security officer near the Jraischan border crossing with Kuwait.

Old explosives in Badush wounded a child.

A person was wounded in a shooting in Mahmoudiya.