Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed

At least 19 people were killed and four were wounded in recent violence:

Six foreigners were killed during a December 18 attack on a US training facility in Erbil. The nationalities of those killed was not released. As well as being used as a training center for Peshmerga troops, the base acts as a weapons depot. Locals reported an air attack at the time, but the cause of the explosion was not revealed.

In Hawija, a killed three soldiers and wounded two more.

An Iraqi soldier was killed, and two more were wounded during an ISIS attack in Sargaran.

Five militants were killed in an airstrike in Tal Afar.

In Mosul, four skeletons were discovered in rubble.