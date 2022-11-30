Iraq Monthly Roundup: 95 Killed

In Iraq, 95 people were killed, and 46 were wounded during November. Separately, three bodies were found in an old mass grave. The massive drop in wounded is due to fewer militant attacks and a lack of large-scale protests. In October, at least 105 people were killed, and 239 were wounded.

Militant-related violence tapered off during November. At least 13 civilians, eight servicemembers, and 27 militants were killed. Eight civilians, 24 servicemembers, and one militant were wounded.

In northern Iraq, however, Iran rejoined the conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and its affiliates. At least two people were killed, and 10 others were wounded. It is unclear whether the victims were combatants or civilians.

Turkish operations against the P.K.K. left twelve Turkish soldiers dead and three wounded. At least 32 guerrillas were killed as well.

Also, a Canadian soldier died in a non-combat-related incident. And three bodies were found in a mass grave.

At least seven people were killed in recent violence:

In Mosul, a civilian was shot dead.

Gunmen wounded two people in Baghdad; one of them was a federal police officer.