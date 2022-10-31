Iraq Monthly Roundup: 105 Killed in October

During October, at least 105 people were killed, and 239 were wounded. The number of dead fell significantly from last month. In September, 179 people were killed and 294 people were wounded.

Militant-related violence left 58 dead and 82 wounded. At least 43 civilians were killed, and 58 more were wounded. Eight security personnel were killed, and 24 were wounded. Also, seven militants were killed.

The conflict involving Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continued in northern parts of Iraq. At least 45 P.K.K. members were killed, and six more were wounded. At least two Turkish soldiers died as well. Also, one civilian was wounded.

Anti-government protests commemorating the October 2019 protests took place at the beginning of the month. About 150 people were wounded in them.