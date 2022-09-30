Iraq Monthly Roundup: 179 Killed during September

During September at least 179 people were killed, and two bodies were found in an old mass grave. Another 294 people were wounded. At least 168 were killed, and 788 more were wounded across the country during August; much of that violence was due to protests.

Militant-related violence left at least 19 civilians, seven security personnel, and 62 militants dead. Another 36 civilians and 49 security personnel were wounded. Two people were found in an old mass grave.

Ongoing political protests left 10 dead and 140 wounded at the very least. Most of the wounded were reported to be security personnel, but it is likely that many civilian casualties went unrecorded.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), at least 60 guerrillas were killed. Five Turkish soldiers were killed, and 10 were wounded. Also, one civilian was accidentally wounded during a Turkish shelling. These casualties occurred in northern Iraq only. Casualties elsewhere in this conflict are not counted here.

Iran targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. At least 16 people were killed, including one American and a newborn. Another 58 were wounded.

At least 11 people were killed in recent violence:

Near Baghdad, a militiaman was shot dead.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left three guerrillas dead in northern Iraq.

Seven militants were killed during an operation near Mosul.