Iraq Monthly Roundup: 168 Killed

Casualties rose significantly in August. At least 168 were killed, and 788 more were wounded across the country. The large rise was due to protests that flared in Baghdad during the last week of the month. During July at least 112 people were reported killed, and 207 more were wounded.

Militant-related violence rose slightly this month. At least 37 civilians, 19 security personnel, and 36 militants were killed. Another 28 civilians, 53 security personnel and five militants were wounded. Also a Dutch soldier was wounded in an accidental shooting.

The number of killed in protests following Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s resignation from politics rose to at least 30 dead and over 700 wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left 46 dead and another wounded. At least 41 guerrillas and three Turkish soldiers were killed in operations. One civilian was killed and another was wounded in crossfire. Also, a former P.K.K. member was killed by current members.

At least three people were killed, and over four were wounded, in recent violence:

In Tarmiya, two bombs killed one militiaman and wounded four more.

A Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one guerrilla dead in Gara.

Mortar fire in Hilla left one security member dead