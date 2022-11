At least 11 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a body was found in Wahda. Another body was discovered in Sadr City.

Gunmen killed a civilian near Abarra.

Four militiamen were injured in a blast on Salah ad Din Island.

In Baiji, a bomb wounded two militiamen.

A landmine in Choman severely injured a civilian.

Eight militants were killed in a security operation near Tuz Khormato.