At least 12 people were killed, and 28 more was wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb attached to a car exploded, setting off the secondary explosion of a gas tanker; ten people were killed, and 20 were wounded. Most of the victims were amateur soccer players. Separately, a body was found, and two people were injured in a grenade attack.

Six people were wounded in a blast in Kirkuk.

In Tal Afar, old explosives wounded two people.

Security forces killed an ISIS leader in Mukhisa.