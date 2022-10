Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Sharbazher, Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members left two dead and another wounded.

One militiaman was killed, and another was wounded during a training accident in Qara Tapa.

Unknown assailants murdered a woman in Sulaymaniya. Nagihan Akarsel was a women’s rights activist originally from Konya, Turkey.

Old explosives wounded two militiamen in Baiji.

In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a member of the Interior Ministry.

A shooting in Tarmiya left a soldier with injuries.