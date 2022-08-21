Iraq Daily Roundup: Ten Killed

At least 10 people were killed, and another was wounded, in recent violence:

Six militants were killed in airstrikes in the Hamrin Mountains. Among them was local ISIS leader Abu Maryam al-Qahtani.

A former P.K.K. member was shot dead in Duhok after receiving repeated death threats from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) since he left the group a few months ago.

In Baghdad, the body of an unidentified woman was found bearing gunshot wounds. A person was shot to death in the Baladiyat district.

Gunmen in Rifaie killed a man in a drive-by shooting.

Security forces injured a militant in Hawija.