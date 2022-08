At least five people were killed, and three were wounded, in recent violence:

During operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Haftanin, Turkish servicemembers killed two P.K.K. guerrillas.

A unidentified body was found in Baghdad‘s Basateen neighborhood. Another body was found in Atifiyah.

A civilian was killed in a shooting near the Najaf Airport.

A federal policeman was wounded during an ISIS attack in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Tuz Khormato wounded two militiamen.