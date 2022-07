At least 16 people were killed, and 31 were wounded, in the latest violence:

Suspected Turkish artillery killed eight tourists and wounded 24 more at a resort in Zakho. Turkey denied responsibility and blamed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) instead.

In Jillam, six Iraqi police were killed and seven more were wounded, when ISIS militants attacked their forward base.

A Turkish soldier was killed during a clash in northern Iraq.

Security forces killed a militant in the Qarachogh Mountains.