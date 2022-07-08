Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and 10 were wounded, in the latest violence:

A protest at the office of Iraqi M.P. Ali Turki in Qasim left one bodyguard and one protester dead.

A Turkish soldier was killed, and two more were wounded during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Seven demining personnel were injured in an I.E.D. blast in Tal Keif. The group was working for the United Nations.

A blast killed a child in Diyala.

In Tarmiya, a sniper wounded a soldier.