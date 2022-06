At least eight people were killed, and two were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets left six guerrillas dead. A Turkish soldier was killed.

Gunmen killed a civilian and wounded a police officer during a shooting in Maysan province. The shooting occurred while a convict was being transported; he escaped.

An attack on the home of a P.K.K. member left one family member with injuries.