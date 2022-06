At least 12 people were killed, and three were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkish operations targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left six guerrillas dead.

A Turkish airstrike killed four P.K.K. members in Kalar and wounded a fifth.

Two women were injured when Turkish troops shelled Kesta.

A young man was shot dead in Mualimeen.

Near Baquba, a dumped body was found.