Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed

At least 15 people were killed, and four were wounded, in the latest violence:

Nine guerrillas were killed in Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. A P.K.K. leader was killed in Sulaimaniya.

Security forces near Rutba killed four militants, including a wali.

A police colonel was shot dead in Nasariya.

Near Hawi al-Azim, a bomb wounded two soldiers.

A professor was injured during a stabbing in Baquba.

In Khalis, a young militant lost his hand while handling a grenade during an attack.