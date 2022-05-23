Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 People Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and nine were wounded, in the latest violence:
Seven people were killed in an ISIS attack in Mosul. Militants apparently used a sandstorm to hide their movements.
In Tuz Khormato, militants set fire to a crop field. When responders arrived to put out the fire, the militants shot them, killing three teenagers and three policemen. A seventh person is missing.
An attack in Islah, left two civilians dead and two wounded. One of the injured parties is a security member. Another three people were injured in this or a separate attack.
A militia member was killed and two more were wounded during an operation in Nineveh province.
A tribal fighter was wounded during an attack on his checkpoint in Toloul al-Baj.
In Bastamli, militants wounded a soldier.
A Turkish strike on Makhmour killed a commander of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).