Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 People Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and nine were wounded, in the latest violence:

Seven people were killed in an ISIS attack in Mosul. Militants apparently used a sandstorm to hide their movements.

In Tuz Khormato, militants set fire to a crop field. When responders arrived to put out the fire, the militants shot them, killing three teenagers and three policemen. A seventh person is missing.

An attack in Islah, left two civilians dead and two wounded. One of the injured parties is a security member. Another three people were injured in this or a separate attack.

A militia member was killed and two more were wounded during an operation in Nineveh province.

A tribal fighter was wounded during an attack on his checkpoint in Toloul al-Baj.

In Bastamli, militants wounded a soldier.

A Turkish strike on Makhmour killed a commander of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).