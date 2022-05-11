Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 People Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and one was wounded in the latest violence:

Nine militants were killed during an operation near Kirkuk at Kraw Mountain.

In Sinjar, the body of an Iraqi soldier was discovered. He had been shot in the chest.

The body of a young man, who was beheaded, was discovered in Bashiqa.

A bomb wounded an elderly man in Sinune.

Also, Iran attacked “terrorist bases” in Erbil. Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned the shelling, which occurred in the Sidikan area. No casualties were reported.