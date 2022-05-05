Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and two more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets in the Qandil Mountains killed five guerrillas.

Three civilians were shot to death in Abu Saida.

A roadside bomb in Duhok province killed a cyclist from Denmark.

In Jalawla, an attack left an Iraqi soldier with injuries.

An Iraqi soldier was wounded during an ambush in Tarmiya.

No casualties were reported after a rocket attack on the Baghdad home of an intelligence officer with the Ministry of Interior.