At least six people were killed, and three were wounded in the latest violence:

In Qara Tapa, ISIS members shot and killed two brothers.

An ISIS attack in Taza left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

An old bomb killed a child in Hawija.

In Kanaan, a sticky bomb planted on a car wounded a lawyer.

Gunmen wounded a prisoner while he was being transferred from a court in Uzair.

Two militants were killed after they stormed a home in Samarra.