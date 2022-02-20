Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed

At least 19 people were killed, and four more were wounded in the latest violence:

Four people were killed when an old mine exploded in Basra. The workers were handling a truckload of soil brought to them for processing.

In Nasariya, an old landmine exploded, killing a child. An oil employee was killed during an attack.

A bomb in Ayadiya wounded three people.

Gunmen wounded a government employee in Salam.

Turkish operations in Bazian and Haftanin killed 13 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).