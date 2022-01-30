Iraq Daily Roundup: 24 Killed

At least 24 people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

In Riyadh, militants killed two policemen and wounded another. At least two other people were wounded.

An old bomb in Mahmoudiya exploded, killing two children and wounding another.

Authorities discovered two decomposed bodies underneath rubble in Mosul.

A fire in a camp for internally displaced refugees killed a small child in Shekhan.

Gunmen shot dead a woman standing on a street in Amara.

A child was wounded during a shooting in Kirkuk. Gunmen attacked the home of colonel in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (P.U.K.) counter-terrorism force.

Nine militants were killed in an airstrike on Hawi al-Azaim. Four of the militants were from Lebanon. A commander was also killed, separately.

An airstrike in Sheikh Younis killed six militants.