Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Two children were killed when an old explosive blew up in Jableh. Their father was wounded.

In Basra, the body of a missing activist was found.

A security member was killed in Dabouni.

A rocket attack on Garma left two people with injuries.

In Hadi al-Adhaim, gunmen wounded a security officer. Two militants were killed. The militant emir of Hadi al-Adhaim was also killed.

Turkish forces killed a commander in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation in Sinjar.

Also, there was a rocket attack on the international airport in Baghdad. No casualties were reported.