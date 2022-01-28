Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:
Two children were killed when an old explosive blew up in Jableh. Their father was wounded.
In Basra, the body of a missing activist was found.
A security member was killed in Dabouni.
A rocket attack on Garma left two people with injuries.
In Hadi al-Adhaim, gunmen wounded a security officer. Two militants were killed. The militant emir of Hadi al-Adhaim was also killed.
Turkish forces killed a commander in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation in Sinjar.
Also, there was a rocket attack on the international airport in Baghdad. No casualties were reported.