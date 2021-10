At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in recent violence:

Two children were killed, and another was wounded, when old explosives were blew up in Tal Afar.

In Badush, gunmen killed a civilian.

A security member was shot to death in his Khalis home.

Two policemen were wounded during an ISIS attack in Abu Khamis.

A Turkish strike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed a senior member.

Security forces killed a militant in Qara Jokh.