Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and another 13 were wounded:

In Shahal, a clash between militants and residents left two residents with injuries. While the wounded were being taken to a hospital, a roadside bomb exploded injuring five more. The son of the village mayor was kidnapped. A soldier was reported killed in the attack.

In Sinjar, Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets left one person dead and another wounded.

Two civilians were wounded in Turkish strikes in Amedi.

The body of a border guard who was kidnapped earlier this week near Qaim was discovered.

Rocket fire left two women with injuries in Khanaqin.

Clashes in Kirkuk left one civilian with injuries.

Also, livestock was destroyed and property was damaged during an ISIS attack in Rashad.