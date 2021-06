At least five people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

Two policemen were killed during an ISIS attack in Kirkuk province. A third one was wounded.

A bomb in Abu Saida killed one soldier and wounded another. A separate bomb wounded two policemen.

A prominent Sadrist military leader was killed in a shooting in Maysan.

Also, the United States conducted airstrikes along the Iraq-Syria border.