Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

A complex ISIS attack in Daquq left at least five policemen dead and several wounded.

A land mine explosion killed a man near the Iranian border in Mawat.
ISIS militants attacked and wounded six policemen in Riyadh.

In Zummar, a bomb wounded two people, including a policeman.

Two people were injured when Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) guerrillas fired on them in Qaladize. The guerrillas are accused of demanding a tax from shepherds in the area.

Also, Turkish airstrikes killed livestock in Dohuk province. No human casualties were reported.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.