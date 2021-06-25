Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

A complex ISIS attack in Daquq left at least five policemen dead and several wounded.

A land mine explosion killed a man near the Iranian border in Mawat.

ISIS militants attacked and wounded six policemen in Riyadh.

In Zummar, a bomb wounded two people, including a policeman.

Two people were injured when Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) guerrillas fired on them in Qaladize. The guerrillas are accused of demanding a tax from shepherds in the area.

Also, Turkish airstrikes killed livestock in Dohuk province. No human casualties were reported.