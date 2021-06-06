Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

Near Makhmour, at least three civilians were killed and two more were wounded when Turkish bombs targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas instead landed in a U.N.-supported refugee camp housing Kurdish refugees from Turkey. The camp has housed refugees for decades. This week, however, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly threatened the camp and called on the United Nations to rid it of guerrillas. Erdogan claimed, on Sunday, that Selman Bozkir, who was manager of the Makhmour camp and one of the casualties, is actually P.K.K. official.

Five Peshmerga fighters were killed in Mount Matin during clashes with P.K.K. guerrillas.

Also, a new mass grave was located between Khanaqin and Kifri. The number of victims was not disclosed, but it is believed to be in the dozens.