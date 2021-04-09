Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Bodies Found

At least three people were killed, and eight more were wounded:

In Sinjar, family members discovered the bodies of three people, including one belonging to a child. The trio was apparently burned alive at their home by ISIS militants. It is unclear how long ago they died.

In Baghdad, an assassination attempt on a representative of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr left one bodyguard with injuries. Gunmen wounded a civilian.

A bomb in Amerli wounded five farmers.

In Sharaban, a bomb seriously wounded a civilian.

Also, an Iraqi investigative committee concluded that five policemen illegally shot at protesters during demonstrations in Nasariya in February. The policemen were arrested, but protesters feel that some government officials also should have been charged.