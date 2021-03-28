Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and nine others were wounded in recent violence:

In Penjwen, unknown assailants killed two members of the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (P.J.A.K.), a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) The P.J.A.K.’s activities are focused against Iran.

A roadside bomb in Hamrin region killed one militiaman and wounded two more.

Gunmen killed a policeman at his home in Muqdadiya.

Four security personnel were wounded when an explosive device was detonated in Rutba.

A bomb in Samawa wounded two people when it exploded.

An assassination attempt on a protest activist in Dhi Qar left his companion with injuries.