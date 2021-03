At least 16 people were killed, and nine more wounded in recent violence:

One U.S. contractor died of a heart attack after 10 rockets fell on the Ain al-Asad Base.

An attack in Metabijh left two policemen dead and four wounded.

One soldier was killed and three more were wounded during an explosion in Tuz Khormato.

Near Jalawla, a sniper wounded two soldiers. Airstrikes killed four militants.

Operations in Salah ad Din and Kirkuk provinces left eight militants dead.