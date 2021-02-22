Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Protests Resume in Nasariya

At least 12 people were killed, and 16 more wounded in recent violence:

Two people were killed, including a teenager, and 16 more were wounded during protests in Nasariya. Twelve of those injured could be security personnel. Demonstrators gathered in front of the Dhi Qar province building demanding the removal of governor Nathem Al-Waeli.

One person injured in last week’s Erbil rocket attack has died of his injuries.

The bodies of seven militants were discovered in Wadi al-Shay. The are was subjected to airstrikes in recent days. Two more bodies were discovered in the same area.

Also, a rocket attack in Baghdad was likely targeting the U.S. embassy. No casualties were reported.