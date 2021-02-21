Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and five more wounded in recent violence:

Clashes between security personnel and ISIS militants in Tarmiya, left three militiamen dead and two wounded. Five militants were also killed.

In Muthanna province, an old landmine killed two children and wounded another.

A rocket attack on an air base hosting US contractors near Balad left two Iraqi employees with injuries.

Security personnel killed a suicide bomber near Khanaqin.

Also, unknown assailants attacked three activists at different locations in Dhi Qar province. No casualties were reported.