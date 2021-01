At least 14 people were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb targeting a militia vehicle near Akashat left eight militiamen with injuries.

An ISIS attack in Jalawla left two policemen and a civilian with injuries.

Two soldiers were wounded in an armed attack in Jurf al-Nasr.

In Tarmiya, a sniper wounded a soldier.

A mass grave was discovered in Salah ad Din province.

Also, protests in Nasariya resumed. The demonstrators want arrested activists released.