Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb targeting security personnel in Daquq left three dead and one wounded.

One soldier was killed, and eight more were wounded during and ISIS attack near Jalawla.

An old mine near the Iran border with Maysan province killed two people and wounded another.

In Sinjar, a man was killed by an old ISIS bomb as he dug on his property.

Two Asayesh members were wounded when they triggered an I.E.D. planted under an ISIS flag near Bardarash.

Militants wounded two soldiers during an attack near Khanaqin.

Near Rashad, at least four militants were killed in Coalition strikes.